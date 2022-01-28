Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma: Weichenstellung in Richtung Humanversuche und Zulassung der LPD-Plattform!
WKN: A140P3 ISIN: DK0060655629 
Frankfurt
28.01.22
08:03 Uhr
42,740 Euro
+1,120
+2,69 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DFDS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DFDS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,80043,14011:34
28.01.2022 | 11:17
DFDS A/S: DFDS: INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL FOR DFDS' REPORT FOR Q4 2021

INVESTOR NEWS No. 2 - 28 January

DFDS expects to publish the report for Q4 2021 on 8 February 2022 at around 08:00 CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation in English will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Date: 8 February 2022

Time: 10:00 CET

Telephone DK +45 35445577
UK +44 33 33000804
US +1 631 913 1422

Other international numbers: https://events-ftp.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_W2_TF_Events_International_Access_List.pdf

Access code: 69658763#

If you wish to take part in the audio conference, please dial up at least five minutes before the conference begins. It will start on time, and participants will be asked to register name and company name beforehand.

The conference will be broadcast live on https://www.dfds.com/en/aboutand published there for future reference.

Contact: Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, +45 3342 3359

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • UK_DFDS_No_2_28_01_2022_Q4 Conference_call (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8e416714-6df4-447b-9134-55d6bc8b3ae4)

