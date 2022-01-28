DFDS A/S: DFDS: INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL FOR DFDS' REPORT FOR Q4 2021

|INVESTOR NEWS No. 2 - 28 January
DFDS expects to publish the report for Q4 2021 on 8 February 2022 at around 08:00 CET.
Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.
The presentation in English will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.
Date: 8 February 2022
Time: 10:00 CET
Telephone DK +45 35445577
UK +44 33 33000804
US +1 631 913 1422
Other international numbers: https://events-ftp.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_W2_TF_Events_International_Access_List.pdf
Access code: 69658763#
If you wish to take part in the audio conference, please dial up at least five minutes before the conference begins. It will start on time, and participants will be asked to register name and company name beforehand.
The conference will be broadcast live on https://www.dfds.com/en/aboutand published there for future reference.
Contact: Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, +45 3342 3359
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
- UK_DFDS_No_2_28_01_2022_Q4 Conference_call (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8e416714-6df4-447b-9134-55d6bc8b3ae4)