

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose on Friday and headed for a sixth weekly gain amid concerns of tight supplies.



Brent crude futures for April delivery rose 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $88.34 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for March settlement were up 32 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $86.93, after having reached a seven-year high earlier in the session.



Brent oil prices moved above long-term resistance level after Russia said it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine.



Both sides kept the door open to further dialogue, but big gaps remain. Russia is not rejecting the U.S. and NATO responses out of hand.



Washington says it and its allies hope Russia will study their responses and come back to the negotiating table.



'We are unified, unified in our preference for diplomacy. But we are also unified in our resolve that if Moscow rejects our offer of dialogue, the costs must be swift and severe,' U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told reporters.



Supply is expected to remain tight as major producers continue their policy of limited output increases amid rising fuel demand.



The OPEC+ is expected to stick to its current agreement to raise monthly production by 400,000 barrels at the Feb. 2 meeting.



Meanwhile, analysts say that crude oil imports in China, the world's biggest importer of the commodity, could rebound by 6-7 percent this year, reversing 2021's rare decline.







