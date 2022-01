DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share



28.01.2022 / 11:43

Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 28 January 2022 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the Change in Share Capital of H-Share. The details are set out as follows: Conversion status of H-share related convertible bonds: From 1 January to 28 January 2022, a cumulative amount of HKD 60,000,000 H-share related convertible bonds were converted into H-shares of the Company, and the cumulative number of H-shares formed as a result of the conversion was 3,229,278 shares, accounting for 0.03% of the total share capital of the Company before the conversion of H-share related convertible bonds in this month. As of 28 January 2022, a cumulative amount of HKD 7,654,000,000 H-share related convertible bonds were converted into H-shares of the Company, and the cumulative number of H-shares formed as a result of the conversion was 406,440,167 shares, accounting for 4.31% of the total share capital of the Company before the conversion of H-share related convertible bonds in this month. Status of outstanding convertible bonds: As of 28 January 2022, the amount of H-share related convertible bonds not yet converted was HKD 339,000,000, accounting for 4.24% of the total number of H-share related convertible bonds issued. I. Background of the issuance and listing of convertible bonds On 27 October 2020, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issued the Approval of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. to Issue Overseas Listed Foreign Shares and Convertible Corporate Bonds (CSRC License [2020] No. 2768), approving: (1) Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") to issue not more than 2,856,526,138 overseas listed foreign shares (including additional shares issued upon exercise of conversion rights by holders of convertible bonds of not more than HKD 8 billion or equivalent in foreign currencies), with a par value of RMB 1 per share, all of which are ordinary shares. Upon completion of this issuance, the Company may list on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as "HKSE"); (2) The Company's wholly-owned overseas subsidiaries, guaranteed by the Company, will issue overseas corporate bonds not exceeding HKD 8 billion or its equivalent in foreign currency convertible into overseas listed foreign shares of the Company (hereinafter referred to as "H-share convertible bonds"). On 23 December 2020, 2,448,279,814 H-shares of the Company were listed and traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the relevant exchangeable bonds to convertible bonds program became effective and operational after the listing, the total amount of effective H-share convertible bonds was HKD 7,993,000,000. II. Changes in Share Capital From 21 January 2022 (being the date of the latest shareholding structure change, details of which have been disclosed in the announcement dated 21 January 2022 in relation to the completion of new H-shares under general mandate) to 28 January 2022, the changes in the Company's share capital were as follows: Class of shares Before the changes

21 January 2022 Number of the current changes (shares) After the changes

28 January 2022 Number of shares (shares) Proportion Number of convertible bonds to shares Number of shares (shares) Proportion Listed domestic shares (A-shares) 6,308,552,654 66.83% - 6,308,552,654 66.80% Overseas-listed shares (D-shares) 271,013,973 2.87% - 271,013,973 2.87% Overseas-listed shares (H-shares) 2,860,551,503 30.30% +3,229,278 2,863,780,781 30.33% Total number of shares 9,440,118,130 100.00% +3,229,278 9,443,347,408 100.00% Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. IR Contact:

Haier Smart Home Hong Kong

T: +852 2169 0000

Email: ir@haier.hk Press Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Sara Pinto

sp@crossalliance.de

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

