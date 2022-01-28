MONDI PLC - Holding(s) in Company

Mondi plc

28 January 2022

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details:

Issuer Name: Mondi plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK

2. Reason for notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios

City of registered office: Edinburgh

Country of registered office: United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder:

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: N/A

5. Date on which the threhold was crossed or reached:

25 January 2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified:

27 January 2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Below 5%

0.000000

Below 5%

Below 5% Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.015350

0.000000

5.015350

N/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) No. of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) GB00B1CRLC47 Below 5% Below 5% Subtotal 8.A Below 5% Below 5%

B1: Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted. % of voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Subtotal 8.B 1

B2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Subtotal 8.B 2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold abrdn plc abrdn plc Aberdeen Asset Management PLC abrdn plc Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited abrdn plc abrdn plc abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited abrdn plc Ignis Asset Management Limited abrdn plc Ignis Investment Services Limited abrdn plc abrdn plc abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited abrdn plc abrdn Investment Management Limited abrdn plc abrdn plc Aberdeen Asset Management PLC abrdn plc Aberdeen Asset Investment Group Limited abrdn plc Aberdeen Asset Investments Limited abrdn plc abrdn plc Aberdeen Asset Management PLC abrdn plc abrdn Inc. abrdn plc abrdn plc abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited abrdn plc abrdn Capital Limited

10. In case of proxy voting:

Name of the proxy holder: N/A

The number and % of voting rights held: N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A

11. Additional information:

In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements where-by the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.

12. Date of completion:

27 January 2022

13. Place of completion:

Aberdeen, United Kingdom

