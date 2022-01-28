

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $803 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $728 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Synchrony Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $803 Mln. vs. $728 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.48 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.48



