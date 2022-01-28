

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.12 billion, or $3.91 per share. This compares with $0.78 billion, or $1.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.46 billion or $2.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $13.80 billion from $11.24 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $2.12 Bln. vs. $0.78 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.91 vs. $1.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q4): $13.80 Bln vs. $11.24 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CATERPILLAR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de