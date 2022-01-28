

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp (VFC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $517.80 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $347.24 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $3.62 billion from $2.97 billion last year.



VF Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $517.80 Mln. vs. $347.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.32 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q3): $3.62 Bln vs. $2.97 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.20 Full year revenue guidance: $11.85 Bln



