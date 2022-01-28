

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence improved in January, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence indicator rose to -17.7 in January from -19.2 in December.



The manufacturing confidence index decreased to -1.6 in January from -0.7 in the previous month.



The construction sector morale increased to -3.0 in January from -4.7 in December.



The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector weakened to 4.7 in January and the confidence measure in the services sector weakened to 3.0.



The economic climate indicator declined to 1.9 in January from 2.0 in December.







