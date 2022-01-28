

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) said that it expect sales growth of about 3%-4%, organic sales growth of about 1%-2% in the first quarter. The company expects quarterly earnings per share of $0.75 per share, a 9.6% decrease over last year's adjusted earnings per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company estimates full year 2022 earnings per share to be in the range of $3.14 to $3.26, an increase of 4%-8% compared to prior year adjusted earnings per share, driven by operating income growth (10%+) offset by a significant increase in our effective tax rate. Analysts expect annual earnings of $3.21 per share.



The company expects full year 2022 reported sales growth to be about 5%-8% and organic sales growth to be about 3%-6% after posting 4.3% organic growth in 2021.



The company declared a 4% increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.2525 to $0.2625 per share, equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.05 per share. The quarterly dividend will be payable March 1st, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 15th, 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHURCH & DWIGHT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de