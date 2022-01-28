Anzeige
WKN: A3CVQC ISIN: US7707001027 Ticker-Symbol: 7KY 
Tradegate
28.01.22
17:37 Uhr
11,000 Euro
+0,580
+5,57 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,83010,92017:43
10,80010,90017:43
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROVENTION BIO INC3,280+9,33 %
ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC11,000+5,57 %
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION44,605-7,56 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.