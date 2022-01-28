

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. personal income and spending data for December are due at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the franc, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 115.58 against the yen, 1.1134 against the euro, 1.3386 against the pound and 0.9323 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de