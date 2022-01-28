NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Hexpol (12/22)

The following information is based on the press release from Hexpol AB (Hexpol) published on January 28, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Hexpol has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 28, 2022, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 3.00 per share. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Hexpol (HPOL). For further information please see the attched file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1039290