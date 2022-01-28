

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK), said on Friday that Marcelo Claure, its Chief Operating Officer has stepped down on mutual agreement. He was also CEO of SoftBank Group International or SBGI.



SBGI's current President Michel Combes has been appointed as new chief executive of SBGI, to replace Claure.



Combes joined SBGI as President in 2020 and is on board several SoftBank portfolio companies, including WeWork Inc., OneWeb, SoFi Technologies, Inc, Contentsquare, and others.



He also serves on the boards of directors of Philip Morris International and Etisalat Group.



Before joining SBGI, which includes the SoftBank Latin America Funds and the SB Opportunity Fund, Combes had served as CEO of Sprint.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOFTBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de