

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coronavirus infections in the United Sates have reduced by 27 percent in the last fortnight.



The latest weekly average is 5,86,948, the New York Times reports.



With 517199 new cases, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the U.S. has risen to 73,428,433, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 2359 casualties, the national total increased to 878,467.



California continues to report overwhelming number of cases every day. The worst-affected state reported an additional 115000 positive cases Thursday.



The most number of casualties were reported in Florida, 628.



After weeks of consistent rise, a reverse trend is being reported in hospitalizations due to the pandemic.



The number of people admitted with coronavirus infection in the country's hospitals has fallen to 151,066.



45,614,212 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 211,162,083 Americans, or 63.6 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.3 percent of people above 65.



41 percent of the eligible population, or more than 86 million people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer bug.







