Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 28
[28.01.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|28.01.22
|IE000LZC9NM0
|20,296,840.00
|USD
|0
|164,955,477.21
|8.1272
|28.01.22
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,478,150.00
|EUR
|0
|50,721,674.47
|9.2589
