The acquisition of CDT Medicus Group in Poland is completed

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicover's acquisition of CDT Medicus Group (CDT), a leading regional provider of medical services operating in the Southwestern Polish region of Legnicko-Glogowski Okreg Miedziowy (LGOM) is completed. The acquisition will be consolidated as of 28 January 2022.

Medicover acquired 100 per cent of the voting rights for 56 MEUR including assumed debt. The transaction value implies a low double-digit EBITDA multiple, excluding synergies. Revenue for 2020 was 22 MEUR. The acquisition will be funded with cash on hand and will be accretive in 2022. Synergies are expected to be realised over 2022 and subsequently as the operations are integrated to Medicover's other Polish operations.

CDT was established in 1992 and operates two hospitals, 13 outpatient clinics (mainly focused on primary care), three diagnostic laboratories, and have 1,000 employees. CDT operations are financed with around 60% National Health Fund financed outpatient and inpatient services, 35% Fee-For-Service, and the balance being corporate contracts or insurer paid. The LGOM region is a densely populated area with proximity to over 500,000 people.

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities,laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland and Germany. In 2020, Medicover had revenue of EUR 998 million and more than 32,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

