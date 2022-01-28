BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc ("Company")

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 150,000 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 110.25 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury by the Company is 822,643. The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 118,143,357. With effect from 1 February 2022 the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 118,143,357. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries: Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2639

28 January 2022

