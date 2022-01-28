Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced a proposed final ordinary dividend of 24.25p per share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021.

Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM to be held on 3 March 2022, the dividend will be paid on 8 March 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 11 February 2022. The ex-dividend date is 10 February 2022. The Company also operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan and elections must be received by the Company's registrars by 5.30pm on 25 February 2022.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Tel 0131 220 0733)

28 January 2022