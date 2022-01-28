Anzeige
Freitag, 28.01.2022
WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 Ticker-Symbol: DWD 
28.01.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (6/22)

As from January 28, 2022, the following warrants and certificates issued by
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the
issuer. 

Short         ISIN    
----------------------------------
BEAR USDSE X10 AVA 4 GB00BKZZX662
----------------------------------
MINI L SECTRA AVA 5  GB00BL00XD07
----------------------------------
MINI L INDT AVA 6   GB00BL00YS25
----------------------------------
MINI L INSTAL AVA 1  GB00BL014523
----------------------------------
MINI S SVOLB AVA 1  GB00BNTQ3N30
----------------------------------
MINI S SVOLB AVA 3  GB00BNTRGN75
----------------------------------
BEAR NASD X15 AVA 24 GB00BNTT2L37
----------------------------------
BULL ATCOA X10 AVA 3 GB00BG5YZ929
----------------------------------
MINI L NOBINA AVA 12 GB00BL05T608
----------------------------------
BEAR ZM X5 AVA 01   GB00BL05W503
----------------------------------
BEAR WTI X10 AVA 15  GB00BNTQMB49
----------------------------------

The last day of trading will be January 28, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
