Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (6/22)

As from January 28, 2022, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN ---------------------------------- BEAR USDSE X10 AVA 4 GB00BKZZX662 ---------------------------------- MINI L SECTRA AVA 5 GB00BL00XD07 ---------------------------------- MINI L INDT AVA 6 GB00BL00YS25 ---------------------------------- MINI L INSTAL AVA 1 GB00BL014523 ---------------------------------- MINI S SVOLB AVA 1 GB00BNTQ3N30 ---------------------------------- MINI S SVOLB AVA 3 GB00BNTRGN75 ---------------------------------- BEAR NASD X15 AVA 24 GB00BNTT2L37 ---------------------------------- BULL ATCOA X10 AVA 3 GB00BG5YZ929 ---------------------------------- MINI L NOBINA AVA 12 GB00BL05T608 ---------------------------------- BEAR ZM X5 AVA 01 GB00BL05W503 ---------------------------------- BEAR WTI X10 AVA 15 GB00BNTQMB49 ---------------------------------- The last day of trading will be January 28, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.