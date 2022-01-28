NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: EqD Test - Corporate Actions (13/22)

To simulate Corporate Actions adjustments in EqD test, Nasdaq will run the following Corporate Actions with the specified dates: Ex-date: February 1, 2022 Underlying: HOLMB Corporate action: Extra + ordinary dividend Conditions: Ordinary dividend of SEK 7.5 per share and an extraordinary dividend of SEK 4.00. Ex-date: February 1, 2022 Underlying: AAK Corporate action: Tender offer Conditions: 1.25 Storytel B (STORY B) share for every AAK share held. Current Underlying ISIN: SE0011337708 New Underlying ISIN: SE0007439443 Note: Ticker code of Derivative contracts will not be changed. For more information, please see the attached file Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1039319