Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Weichenstellung in Richtung Humanversuche und Zulassung der LPD-Plattform!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
28.01.2022 | 17:41
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: EqD Test - Corporate Actions (13/22)

To simulate Corporate Actions adjustments in EqD test, Nasdaq will run the
following Corporate Actions with the specified dates: 

Ex-date: February 1, 2022

Underlying: HOLMB

Corporate action: Extra + ordinary dividend

Conditions: Ordinary dividend of SEK 7.5 per share and an extraordinary
dividend of SEK 4.00. 



Ex-date: February 1, 2022

Underlying: AAK

Corporate action: Tender offer

Conditions: 1.25 Storytel B (STORY B) share for every AAK share held.

Current Underlying ISIN: SE0011337708

New Underlying ISIN: SE0007439443

Note: Ticker code of Derivative contracts will not be changed.



For more information, please see the attached file

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1039319
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.