Global Addiction Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 12,210.0 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global addiction treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8,297.0 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Addiction Treatment Market:

Key trends in the market include the rising prevalence of addicted population, increasing product approvals and launches, initiatives by various organizations towards de-addiction, and increasing collaborations, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in the growth of the addiction treatment market.

For instance, in May 2018, US WorldMeds LLC a Kentucky-based specialty pharmaceutical company received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its novel drug lofexidine hydrochloride (Lucemyra) for mitigation of opioid withdrawal symptoms to facilitate abrupt discontinuation of opioids in adults.

Moreover, various government and private organizations are taking initiatives to spread awareness about nicotine de-addiction, which supports addicted person to quit smoking with the help of smoking cessation products. For instance, in 2017, the Public Health England launched US$ 1.3 million smoking cessation campaign to increase awareness to quit smoking.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global addiction treatment market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations, in order to strengthen their market presence in the global market. For instance, in August 2018, Elite Laboratories Inc. a specialty pharmaceutical company partnered with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. a leading integrated research-based, global pharmaceutical company for distribution of its recently U.S. FDA approved methadone hydrochloride 5 mg and 10 mg tablets. As per the partnership Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., will sell and distribute methadone in the U.S. for Elite and Elite will receive manufacturing license for methadone.

Additionally, in March 2018, GlaxoSmithKline plc.(GSK) entered into an agreement to buyout Novartis AG a Switzerland based global healthcare company stake in the Consumer Healthcare joint venture. According to this agreement, Novartis AG divested its 36.5% stake in a consumer healthcare Joint Venture for total deal value of US$ 13 billion. This joint venture allows GSK to add Novartis' Nicotinell nicotine patch product into its portfolio. This product relieves and prevent cravings and withdrawl symptoms of nicotine. These factors are expected to boost growth of the addiction treatment market over the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global addiction treatment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, owing to increase in number of product approvals. For instance, in 2017, Akorn, Inc. and American generic pharmaceuticals manufacturer received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for generic versions of Methadone Hydrochloride Injection USP, 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL) multi-dose vial. It is use treatment of opioid dependence. This generic drug is approved for temporary treatment of patients with opioid dependence, who are unable to take oral medication.

Among drug type, nicotine replacement therapies segment accounted for the largest market share in forecast period, owing to rising product launches. In 2018, Epic Pharma, LLC a generic pharmaceutical company launched Methadone Hydrochloride Tablets, USP in 5mg and 10mg strengths, the generic equivalent of Dolophine. Methadone Hydrochloride Tablets, USP are indicated for the treatment of opioid addiction as well as for management of pain indication.

Key players operating in the global addiction treatment market include Alkremes Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. Johnson & Johnson, Perrigo Company plc., Cipla Limited, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, Indivior Inc., and Mylan N.V.

Detailed Market Segmentation:

Global Addiction Treatment Market, By Drug Type:

Opioid Addiction

Methadone



Buprenorphine



Naltrexone

Alcohol Addiction

Acamprosate



Disulfiram



Naltrexone



Others

Nicotine Replacement Therapies

Nicotine Gums



Nicotine Patches



Nicotine Lozenges



Nicotine Spray



Nicotine Inhaler



Nicotine Sublingual Tablets

Non-Nicotine Medication

Varenicline



Bupropion (Zyban)

Global Addiction Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

