

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled modestly higher on Friday, with prices climbing up amid concerns of tight supplies.



Rising geopolitical concerns and limited output increases by major crude producers amid a surge in fuel demand contributed to the uptick in oil prices.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.21 or about 0.2% at $88.82 a barrel. WTI futures, which rose to the highest level in over seven years, gained about 2% in the week.



Brent crude futures are up $0.50 or 0.56% at $88.67 a barrel.



On the geopolitical front, Russia said it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine.



The U.S. and its allies are reportedly hoping that Russia will study their responses and come back to the negotiating table.



A report from Baker Hughes showed the the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by four to 495 this week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by six to 610, according to the report.



Traders now look ahead to the meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+. The meeting is scheduled to take place on February 2.



It is widely expected that the group will stick to its current agreement to raise monthly production by 400,000 barrels at the upcoming meeting.



Meanwhile, analysts say that crude oil imports in China, the world's biggest importer of the commodity, could rebound by 6-7% this year, reversing 2021's rare decline.







