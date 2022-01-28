

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Health Tech has recalled nearly 20,000 Matrix T1 and T3 commercial treadmills due to a risk of fire.



The company has recalled Matrix T1 and T3 Series commercial treadmills because the power cord can become loose from the treadmill's power socket, posing a fire hazard.



The recall involves the Matrix Fitness T1X, T1xe, T3x and T3xh treadmills. The treadmill has a running platform that measures 60 inches long by 20 inches wide, a 33-inch-wide console and a straight power cord with no power cord bracket. The recalled treadmills were manufactured from January 2009 through January 2018.



The company said the it has received 58 reports of the treadmill's power cord and socket sparking, smoking, and/or melting, including seven reports of fire; two resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.



The company said that users should ensure that the power cord is completely inserted into the power socket on the treadmills prior to each use, until repaired.



The recalled treadmills were sold at Johnson Health Tech North America and Johnson Fitness & Wellness stores nationwide and online from August 2009 through October 2020 for between $3,400 and $8,900.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de