Pierer Mobility: Pierer Mobility AG intends to apply for the admission of its shares to the Official Market (prime market segment) of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The admission to trading on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange will take place on March 1, 2022 and PIERER Mobility AG will then be listed in the top segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange. As Europe's leading manufacturer of "powered two-wheeler" with brands like KTM or Husqvarna and a market capitalisation of over Euro 3 bn, the Pierer Mobility Group thus joins the ranks of the 39 largest and most traded companies on the Vienna Stock Exchange. This step is intended to meet the great investor interest in Austria and abroad. The primary listing of the shares of Pierer Mobility AG remains with the SIX Swiss ...

