

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of retail sales in Japan was up 1.4 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday - coming in at 14.656 trillion yen.



That missed expectations for an increase of 2.7 percent and was down from 1.9 percent in November.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales were down 1.0 percent after rising an upwardly revised 1.3 percent in November (originally 1.2 percent).



For the fourth quarter of 2021, retail sales were up 1.4 percent on year and 2.0 percent on quarter; for all of 2021, retail sales were up 1.9 percent.



Commercial sales were up 6.2 percent on year and down 1.0 percent on month at 52.900 trillion yen, while wholesale sales were up 8.1 percent on year and down 1.4 percent on month at 38.244 trillion yen.







