These jackets, also known as Sukajan, were first popularized during the turbulent period following World War II. Allied soldiers stationed in Yokosuka would order souvenir jackets from tailor shops in the region, and they came to be known as "Yokosuka Jumpers". Its current name, the Sukajan, is an abbreviation of the term. Amidst ailing business in a postwar economy, Japan's embroidery craftsmen made huge sacrifices to preserve the traditional art.

Today, the use of computerized sewing machines has become the norm in the industry, so the pool of craftsmen who carried on the torch of their predecessors has dwindled significantly, and handmade tailoring is quickly becoming a lost art.

On the other hand, while their numbers are few, there are still a small group of craftsmen who use traditional pedal-operated sewing machines to tailor each piece of clothing by hand with a method called lateral-weave embroidering (yokofuri shishu).

At a drop in japan, we have an inventory that includes everything from traditional Sukajan manufactured with computerized sewing machines to various products handmade with the traditional "lateral-weave embroidering."

While international travel and the freedom to shop the globe has been put on hold by current circumstances, we hope we still get the opportunity to share this tradition of Japanese culture with you.

