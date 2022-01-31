Zenfolio Video Hosting Opens New Doors for Creativity and Commerce

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenfolio , the market-leading website builder and business resource for photographers, took a major step toward the future convergence of photography and digital video services by announcing today that its Portfolio, PortfolioPlus, and ProSuite plans now include video hosting.

As video content becomes a highly desirable medium for photography hobbyists, professionals, and their clients, Zenfolio gives its members the ability to showcase their creativity and capitalize on video e-commerce. Many photographers have added video services to their client offering by filming video at shoots or creating video slideshows of photos. Photographers increasingly use behind-the-scenes video to market their business on websites and social media.

Zenfolio recognized the market for photographers expanding their video strategy across specialized categories such as Real Estate, Aerial, Events and Weddings.

"We are constantly watching the major trends in the photography space and are continually expanding our services in response to future needs," stated Munib Siddiqi, Chief Product Officer. "Video is fast becoming the preferred medium for consumers, and empowering photographers to offer digital video products helps them meet their client expectations and monetize their work in new ways."

Now, photographers can rely on a single resource to manage both still and moving images:

Upload and store video files directly on the Zenfolio platform

Share video in client galleries

Add custom watermarks to video for enhanced security

Include video in pre-sold packages to clients

Generate more sales and higher order values

Use video on their website to market their services

Zenfolio now includes videos in each of its service plans. Portfolio tier subscribers can host up to 25 videos over the lifetime of their account. PortfolioPlus users can host up to 75 videos. Top-tier ProSuite members are able to host up to 250 videos. Additional video units can also be purchased when the photographer requires it.

Zenfolio video specifications support up to full HD resolution, two channel audio, and .mp4 or .mov file formats. Full details and specifications are indicated on the video product detail page .

About Zenfolio

Zenfolio Inc. offers advanced business solutions enabling photographers to easily show, share and sell their images and videos. For the past 15 years, Zenfolio has proudly served photographers around the globe.

