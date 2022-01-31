

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert against Simply Fresh Market's ready-to-eat or RTE chicken salad products for Listeria monocytogenes concerns.



Meanwhile, a recall was not requested as the known affected RTE chicken salad products with apples and walnuts are no longer available in commerce for consumers to purchase. The warning is issued as FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators.



The 8-oz and 16-oz. deli hinged containers of 'simply fresh MARKET CHICKEN SALAD Apples & Walnuts' with a sell by date of '1/25' printed on the label were produced on January 17, 2022. The products bear establishment number 'EST. P47170' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to three local markets in Atlanta, Georgia.



The problem was discovered when the Marietta, Georgia -based company notified FSIS that product sampling reported positive Listeria monocytogenes results.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause listeriosis, a potentially fatal disease in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw away them or return to the place of purchase.



In similar issues, FSIS in mid December warned against certain RTE Hawaiian-style summer sausage products for possible presence of extraneous materials, as well as frozen chicken and vegetable wonton soup products for undeclared allergens.



Meanwhile, Frozen Food Development in mid January called back specific lots of Lidl branded 12-ounce packages of Frozen Chopped Spinach for Listeria concerns.







