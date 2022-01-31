DJ Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Q4 & FY 2021 Results

Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: Q4 & FY 2021 Results 31-Jan-2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

KPN is pleased to announce its Q4 & FY 2021 results.

The accompanying webcast will be held today at 13:00 CET.

Program 12:45 CET: Registration of attendees 13:00 CET: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1274408 31-Jan-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274408&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2022 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)