Capital for Colleagues plc - Portfolio Update - The Homebuilding Centre

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Investment

31 January 2022

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

PORTFOLIO UPDATE - THE HOMEBUILDING CENTRE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce an update in respect of its investee company, The Homebuilding Centre (Holdings) Limited ('HBC').

The Company has agreed to sell its holding of 'A' Ordinary Shares in HBC in 5 annual tranches, commencing on 31 August 2022, for cash consideration calculated by reference to the financial performance and position of HBC for each year. The Company will receive a minimum payment of £50,000 per tranche, guaranteeing the full return of its original £250,000 investment in HBC's 'A' Ordinary Shares. Following this disposal, Capital for Colleagues will remain interested in 15% of the issued ordinary share capital of HBC, with the remaining 85% held by employees of HBC.

The 'A' Ordinary Shares are being acquired by HBC as part of its continuing progress towards greater employee ownership.

The proceeds of the disposals will be applied, in due course, in the ongoing fulfilment of the Company's investment strategy and for general working capital purposes.

HBC operates and manages "The National Self Build & Renovation Centre", which is the UK'S only permanent venue for independent homebuilding advice and support. Established in 2007, HBC has assisted almost a quarter of a million visitors build their own dream home or extend and improve their existing property.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).