- (PLX AI) - AF Gruppen sells subsidiary Betonmast Telemark.
- • Price not disclosed
- • Subsidiary had turnover of NOK 300 million last year
|08:22
|AF Gruppen ASA: Sells Betonmast Telemark
|08:10
|AF Gruppen Sells Betonmas Telemark; Price Not Disclosed
(PLX AI) - AF Gruppen sells subsidiary Betonmast Telemark.• Price not disclosed• Subsidiary had turnover of NOK 300 million last year
|14.01.
|13.01.
|07.01.
