

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Dutch telecom firm Royal KPN NV (KKPNY.PK, KPN) reported Monday that its fourth-quarter net profit dropped 9.7 percent to 157 million euros from last year's 174 million euros, hurt by higher income taxes.



Operating profit or EBIT, however, grew 13 percent 253 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA AL improved 4.1 percent to 584 million euros supported by growing mass-market service revenues and cost savings.



Adjusted EBITDA AL margin grew to 43 percent from last year's 41.4 percent.



Adjusted revenues for the quarter edged up 0.3 percent to 1.36 billion euros from 1.35 billion euros last year, mainly due to continued mass-market service revenue growth.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, KPN expects adjusted EBITDA AL at approximately 2.40 billion euros, higher than prior year's 2.35 billion euros.



The expected dividend payout over 2022 is 14.3 euro cents per share, up 5.1 percent from last year.



KPN intends to pay a regular dividend per share of 13.6 euro cents over 2021. The final regular dividend of 9.1 euro cents is subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 13 April 2022.



Further, KPN announced a new share buyback program of 300 million euros in 2022.



For 2023, KPN reiterated its ambitions for adjusted EBITDA AL.







