SThree: Final Results -2

SThree (STEM) SThree: Final Results 31-Jan-2022

SThree plc

FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 NOvember 2021

RECORD profit PERFORMANCE up 111%,

FY22 upgrade TO double-digit growtH

SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), today announces its financial results for the year ended 30 November 2021. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021 2020 Variance Constant Reported Reported Continuing operations (1) Adjusted (2) Adjusted (2) Movement (3) currency movement (4) Revenue (GBP million) 1,330.7 1,330.7 1,202.6 1,202.6 +11% +14% Net fees (GBP million) 355.7 355.7 308.6 308.6 +15% +19% Operating profit (GBP million) 60.8 61.0 31.3 31.8 +94% +106% Operating profit conversion ratio % 17.1% 17.1% 10.1% 10.3% +7% pts +7% pts Profit before tax (GBP million) 60.0 60.2 30.1 30.6 +99% +111% Basic earnings per share (p) 31.8 31.9 13.9 14.2 +129% +143% Proposed final dividend per share (p) 8.0 8.0 5.0 5.0 +60% +60% Total dividend (interim and final) per share (p) 11.0 11.0 5.0 5.0 +120% +120% Net cash (GBP million) (5) 57.5 57.5 49.9 49.9 +15% +15%

(1) Excluding discontinued operations in Australia. (2) Excluding the impact of GBP0.2 million in net exceptional income (2020: GBP0.5 million in net exceptional income).

(3) Variance compares adjusted 2021 against adjusted 2020 to provide a like-for-like view. (4) Variance compares adjusted 2021 against adjusted 2020 on a constant currency basis, whereby the prior year foreign exchange rates are applied to current and prior financial year results to remove the impact of exchange rate fluctuations.

(5) Net cash represents cash and cash equivalents less bank borrowings and bank overdrafts, excluding leases.

FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

-- Record performance for the year, driven by focused execution of strategy and increased demand for STEMskills.

-- Net fees at an all-time high, up 19% (1) YoY: -- Strong growth achieved in Germany up 23%, USA up 24% and the Netherlands up 19%, which are theGroup's three largest countries and account for 74% of Group net fees.

-- Growth in Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors across the Group.

-- Contract and Permanent net fees up 17% and 24% YoY, respectively.

-- Contract net fees represent 75% of Group net fees (2020: 76%), with the contractor order book (2) up 43%YoY.

-- Record adjusted profit before tax of GBP60 million for the Group, up 111% YoY.

-- Robust balance sheet, with GBP58 million net cash at year end (2020: GBP50 million net cash).

-- Final dividend proposed of 8.0 pence per share (2020: 5.0 pence per share), taking full year dividend to11.0 pence per share (2020: 5.0 pence per share). This is in line with the dividend cover target between 2.5x and3.0x previously communicated.

-- Strength of contractor order book and recent trading is tracking ahead of expectations; we now anticipatedouble-digit net fee and profit growth for 2022.

-- Sustainable business practice and ESG commitments demonstrated by: -- Over 33,000 lives positively impacted in 2021.

-- Company of the year at the European Diversity Awards.

-- Recognised as a climate leader by the Financial Times, placed 69th of the top 300 companies on itsEuropean Climate Leaders list.

-- SThree's renewables business (6% of net fees) up 22% versus 2020, ahead of target to double the shareof this business from 2019 to 2024.

As 2020 was significantly impacted by Covid-19, the Group has provided comparisons against 2019 for net fees and profit. Highlights include:

-- Full year net fees up 9%.

-- Our three largest markets, Germany, US and Netherlands all up strongly vs 2019.

-- Adjusted profit before tax up 7%.

(1) All growth rates are expressed in constant currency and exclude Australia, which the Group exited in Q4 2020.

(2) The contractor order book represents value of net fees until contractual end dates, assuming all contractual hours are worked.

Timo Lehne, Interim CEO, commented:

"Having been part of the Group for over 16 years and leading its most successful region, I am delighted to take on the role of Interim CEO and continue to help the Group deliver excellent results.

Our record-breaking full-year performance reported today demonstrates that we have a robust strategy focusing on STEM and flexible working, implemented by a talented management team, and the hard work of our people globally.

As the market rebounded in 2021 following the impact of Covid-19, we saw demand for STEM skills increase across all of our key markets. Whether it is engineers building green infrastructure, developers aiding digital transformation or the scientists helping to develop the next life-changing drug, we are proud to have placed more than 22,000 skilled people and, combined with our ESG efforts, we impacted over 33,000 lives this financial year.

Within our contractor markets, we see particular client demand for our employed contractor model, a market segment where we lead in many countries, and now accounts for 32% of Group net fees.

I am confident and excited about the future of SThree. Momentum is strong and demand for the talent we provide is expanding, driving anticipated double-digit growth in 2022. We are well positioned, we demonstrated our ability to navigate through unforeseen challenges, such as Covid-19, and we continue to evolve our delivery model. We will further invest in our infrastructure and our people in 2022, enhancing our Group-wide platform to drive accelerated margins in future years. We remain positive about our growth prospects as we continue to position ourselves as the leading STEM talent provider in the best global STEM markets."

CHair's statement

Our purpose is 'Bringing skilled people together to build the future'. A key measure of our performance is how well we lived that purpose. In our 2021 financial year, we placed over 22,000 STEM specialists with companies which need their talents to build a better future. We ran skills development programmes that improved our staff's capabilities, and our environmental, social and governance ('ESG') efforts enhanced lives in the communities where we operate. In total, SThree positively impacted over 33,000 lives in the past year. Everyone at SThree is extremely proud to provide meaningful, decent work and job opportunities to tens of thousands of people around the world.

As the world changed at the outset of the pandemic, and then fuelled by recovery in 2021 and a war for talent, our clients needed STEM talent fast, often on a project basis. We were ready to serve that demand, thanks to our strategy, as set out in our Capital Markets Day presentation in late 2019. Our approach was developed in response to two long-term trends: one, the growing need for STEM skills and two, the increased demand for flexible contract work to deliver time-limited projects, alongside focusing on best-in-class operational execution.

As a result, we are pleased to report excellent year-end figures with net fees up 19% in constant currency at GBP356 million and adjusted operating profit up 106% in constant currency from GBP31 million in 2020 to GBP61 million in 2021. Both net fees and operating profit were also comfortably ahead of 2019 levels, which had been a record year in SThree's history. We took share from competitors in several key markets and our performance compares well to our UK-listed peer group.

Progress in pursuing our strategy

Governance

One of my priorities as Chair is to move the Group towards FTSE 250 standards of governance and last year, we made good progress towards this goal with many new initiatives including the Board's focus on climate-related disclosures and governance framework to oversee a robust climate change management strategy.

Our positioning as leaders in STEM and flexible working

We honed our value proposition through the year. The value we deliver for clients is our deep understanding of the STEM skills they need and the ability to supply candidates with those skills. That same deep understanding allows us to build strong relationships with candidates so that we can find the right roles for them and help guide their careers.

In addition to being a leader in STEM, we want to be known as a leader in flexible working. While we remain a full-service business for our clients with around 25% of our net fees from the placement of permanent candidates, largely in leadership roles, the biggest part of our business is now helping our clients' teams with highly skilled, flexible contract workers.

That ratio of 75:25 contract to permanent hasn't changed materially during the year but there has been a continued shift within the contract group. Our Employed Contractor Model ('ECM'), where contractors are directly employed by SThree rather than the client, is proving an increasingly compelling proposition alongside freelancing. At the beginning of the year the mix was 46% independent contractors and 30% ECM. Now it is 43% independent contractors and 32% ECM.

ESG and DE&I are central to our business model

ESG and delivering on our purpose is a core part of our business. Every economy in which we operate will need to build back better and greener by investing in infrastructure. The COP26 UN climate change conference marked a step forward in global efforts to address climate change, including a material increase in ambitions to reduce emissions across the world.

Within environment, many of our clients are either in the renewable energy sector or navigating the low carbon transition. Social policy is essential to our operation as people are at the heart of our performance. We need our culture to be diverse, equitable and inclusive in order to attract and retain capable talent for our own business but also to source the candidates our clients need. As for governance, clients need assurances we have the legal resources and governance structures to deliver employee contracts that are fully compliant.

In April 2021 we published our first Impact Report, setting out ESG progress, metrics and targets. We are an early adopter of the robust Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD') reporting standard, and you will find our first performance data in the Responsible business section of the Annual Report. Also in April 2021, we were delighted to be recognised as a climate leader by the Financial Times, joining the top 300 companies on their European Climate Leaders list. We were placed number 69 and are the only staffing sector company to achieve that distinction.

Our DE&I policies are critical to attract and retain talent and help people perform at the top of their game. In November 2021, SThree was awarded Company of the Year at the 2021 European Diversity Awards joining the ranks of best practitioners such as Lego, HSBC and Vivendi. Again, we were the only staffing sector company to be recognised.

We measured our current make-up and set challenging targets for gender, aspiring to increase gender representation at leadership levels to 50/50 by 2024. Our NED representation at the Board level is 50/50, in our Senior Leadership Team it is 40/60 and women currently occupy 31% of leadership roles more widely within the Group.

Platform and people development

We took great strides this year in improving our team members' development. We launched a new learning and development platform that is accessible to all from anywhere. New leadership training programmes were also put in place which achieved 92% participation. We gave bias training to our recruiters so they could reduce its influence in staffing decisions. We have exceeded the target percentage of the Group adjusted operating profit spend on our people development set out in our Capital Markets Day plan, achieving 5.5% in 2021 versus the target of 5.0%.

It is critical for us to be hiring the right people in the right places as we increase our headcount. We therefore reviewed our talent acquisition and succession planning processes, refining them before training our recruiters in best practice.

Having culture and values endorsed by our entire business, including every member of the senior management team, is also critically important. Extended parental leave, family leave, support for mental well-being and extended paid volunteering hours for everyone are just a few examples of this year's initiatives to develop an inclusive culture around our people.

All these investments in our culture help us better fulfil our purpose: bringing skilled people together to build a better future.

Markets and operating where STEM demand is strongest

We made a deliberate shift through the pandemic to adjust our portfolio and focus on the five core markets: US, UK, Netherlands, Germany and Japan. Together, these represent over 75% of the world STEM market and over 86% of our net fees. Our strategy is to aim for leadership in those markets by achieving scale and using that scale to add value to our offer.

Segment recovery in core markets

The standout segmental performance during the pandemic was in life sciences in the US, where demand was particularly strong. This was not just a result of Covid-19 programmes as other areas, such as medical devices, also contributed. There was strong adoption of technology, especially amongst some of the more traditional retailers who realised that, with consumers at home, they needed to improve their online business models. Infrastructure investment in Germany was strong and engineering project growth in the Netherlands supported strong demand for technology candidates.

Technology really helped drive a renaissance in the UK business as well, with public sector investment and other industries such as education and healthcare, which had been tech laggards, now rapidly adopting technology. Companies needed new channels to engage with their customers and drive more resilience in their supply chain. They also needed artificial intelligence experts and data analytics to understand their business and customers better.

Both trends drove demand for programmers. Engineers were needed to increase automation as did the energy and other sectors to support their decarbonisation journeys. After elective surgeries and treatment were artificially depressed during lockdowns, backlogs finally began to be addressed, which required health technology and engineering experts. Although certain niche skills that were out of favour, generally the story was one of strong recovery in demand.

Our approach to the pandemic

Our own response to the pandemic was to establish a framework approach, developing tactics for the three phases of the pandemic. First, there was the 'emergency response' phase, which we referred to in last year's annual report. Our approach here was to revise the way we supported our clients and our candidates, whilst still maintaining capacity for when demand began to return. We shifted to having all our people working from home and provided them with the IT equipment, training and personal support they needed.

The next phase, which we are thankfully emerging from in many of our markets, is the 'ongoing management of a rolling crisis' phase. Until it is fully resolved, we won't get the cross-sector recovery required to say with confidence that we have reached the final phase, 'a new normal'. Throughout the year, we were still in the ongoing management phase and there was always going to be a level of volatility. As all the evidence suggested our strategy remained sound, the questions we focussed on throughout the year were, 'how do we operate in this period?' and, 'how do we implement the strategy given the uncertain background?'.

Inevitably, some of the investment priorities we had a year ago changed. We formally changed to a global hybrid working policy for all staff that allows us to flex to uncertain times. It has been well received by our people. Remote working was putting heavier demands on our IT systems, so we further invested in our IT infrastructure. As cyber security is an ongoing issue, we invested in better-quality systems to protect our candidates' and clients' data. In the final quarter of the year, we hired Nick Folkes, a highly skilled technology and transformation leader as our Chief Technology and Information Officer.

Management appointments

