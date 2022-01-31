SThree: Final Results -5

DJ SThree: Final Results

SThree (STEM) SThree: Final Results 31-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SThree plc

FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 NOvember 2021

RECORD profit PERFORMANCE up 111%,

FY22 upgrade TO double-digit growtH

SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), today announces its financial results for the year ended 30 November 2021. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021 2020 Variance Constant Reported Reported Continuing operations (1) Adjusted (2) Adjusted (2) Movement (3) currency movement (4) Revenue (GBP million) 1,330.7 1,330.7 1,202.6 1,202.6 +11% +14% Net fees (GBP million) 355.7 355.7 308.6 308.6 +15% +19% Operating profit (GBP million) 60.8 61.0 31.3 31.8 +94% +106% Operating profit conversion ratio % 17.1% 17.1% 10.1% 10.3% +7% pts +7% pts Profit before tax (GBP million) 60.0 60.2 30.1 30.6 +99% +111% Basic earnings per share (p) 31.8 31.9 13.9 14.2 +129% +143% Proposed final dividend per share (p) 8.0 8.0 5.0 5.0 +60% +60% Total dividend (interim and final) per share (p) 11.0 11.0 5.0 5.0 +120% +120% Net cash (GBP million) (5) 57.5 57.5 49.9 49.9 +15% +15%

(1) Excluding discontinued operations in Australia. (2) Excluding the impact of GBP0.2 million in net exceptional income (2020: GBP0.5 million in net exceptional income).

(3) Variance compares adjusted 2021 against adjusted 2020 to provide a like-for-like view. (4) Variance compares adjusted 2021 against adjusted 2020 on a constant currency basis, whereby the prior year foreign exchange rates are applied to current and prior financial year results to remove the impact of exchange rate fluctuations.

(5) Net cash represents cash and cash equivalents less bank borrowings and bank overdrafts, excluding leases.

FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

-- Record performance for the year, driven by focused execution of strategy and increased demand for STEMskills.

-- Net fees at an all-time high, up 19% (1) YoY: -- Strong growth achieved in Germany up 23%, USA up 24% and the Netherlands up 19%, which are theGroup's three largest countries and account for 74% of Group net fees.

-- Growth in Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors across the Group.

-- Contract and Permanent net fees up 17% and 24% YoY, respectively.

-- Contract net fees represent 75% of Group net fees (2020: 76%), with the contractor order book (2) up 43%YoY.

-- Record adjusted profit before tax of GBP60 million for the Group, up 111% YoY.

-- Robust balance sheet, with GBP58 million net cash at year end (2020: GBP50 million net cash).

-- Final dividend proposed of 8.0 pence per share (2020: 5.0 pence per share), taking full year dividend to11.0 pence per share (2020: 5.0 pence per share). This is in line with the dividend cover target between 2.5x and3.0x previously communicated.

-- Strength of contractor order book and recent trading is tracking ahead of expectations; we now anticipatedouble-digit net fee and profit growth for 2022.

-- Sustainable business practice and ESG commitments demonstrated by: -- Over 33,000 lives positively impacted in 2021.

-- Company of the year at the European Diversity Awards.

-- Recognised as a climate leader by the Financial Times, placed 69th of the top 300 companies on itsEuropean Climate Leaders list.

-- SThree's renewables business (6% of net fees) up 22% versus 2020, ahead of target to double the shareof this business from 2019 to 2024.

As 2020 was significantly impacted by Covid-19, the Group has provided comparisons against 2019 for net fees and profit. Highlights include:

-- Full year net fees up 9%.

-- Our three largest markets, Germany, US and Netherlands all up strongly vs 2019.

-- Adjusted profit before tax up 7%.

(1) All growth rates are expressed in constant currency and exclude Australia, which the Group exited in Q4 2020.

(2) The contractor order book represents value of net fees until contractual end dates, assuming all contractual hours are worked.

Timo Lehne, Interim CEO, commented:

"Having been part of the Group for over 16 years and leading its most successful region, I am delighted to take on the role of Interim CEO and continue to help the Group deliver excellent results.

Our record-breaking full-year performance reported today demonstrates that we have a robust strategy focusing on STEM and flexible working, implemented by a talented management team, and the hard work of our people globally.

As the market rebounded in 2021 following the impact of Covid-19, we saw demand for STEM skills increase across all of our key markets. Whether it is engineers building green infrastructure, developers aiding digital transformation or the scientists helping to develop the next life-changing drug, we are proud to have placed more than 22,000 skilled people and, combined with our ESG efforts, we impacted over 33,000 lives this financial year.

Within our contractor markets, we see particular client demand for our employed contractor model, a market segment where we lead in many countries, and now accounts for 32% of Group net fees.

I am confident and excited about the future of SThree. Momentum is strong and demand for the talent we provide is expanding, driving anticipated double-digit growth in 2022. We are well positioned, we demonstrated our ability to navigate through unforeseen challenges, such as Covid-19, and we continue to evolve our delivery model. We will further invest in our infrastructure and our people in 2022, enhancing our Group-wide platform to drive accelerated margins in future years. We remain positive about our growth prospects as we continue to position ourselves as the leading STEM talent provider in the best global STEM markets."

Analyst conference call

SThree is hosting a webinar for analysts today at 09:30 GMT. If you would like to register for the webinar, please contact sthree@almapr.co.uk

SThree will issue its Q1 trading update on 21 March 2022.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No.596/2014) as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Enquiries:

SThree plc +44 7825122523

Rebecca Matts, Group Corporate Affairs Director r.matts@sthree.com

Alma PR +44 20 3405 0205

Susie Hudson Sthree@almapr.co.uk

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Group's c.2,700 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences, Engineering and Banking & Finance sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.

Important notice Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Certain data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information and is before any exceptional items. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements.

CHair's statement

Our purpose is 'Bringing skilled people together to build the future'. A key measure of our performance is how well we lived that purpose. In our 2021 financial year, we placed over 22,000 STEM specialists with companies which need their talents to build a better future. We ran skills development programmes that improved our staff's capabilities, and our environmental, social and governance ('ESG') efforts enhanced lives in the communities where we operate. In total, SThree positively impacted over 33,000 lives in the past year. Everyone at SThree is extremely proud to provide meaningful, decent work and job opportunities to tens of thousands of people around the world.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ SThree: Final Results -2-

As the world changed at the outset of the pandemic, and then fuelled by recovery in 2021 and a war for talent, our clients needed STEM talent fast, often on a project basis. We were ready to serve that demand, thanks to our strategy, as set out in our Capital Markets Day presentation in late 2019. Our approach was developed in response to two long-term trends: one, the growing need for STEM skills and two, the increased demand for flexible contract work to deliver time-limited projects, alongside focusing on best-in-class operational execution.

As a result, we are pleased to report excellent year-end figures with net fees up 19% in constant currency at GBP356 million and adjusted operating profit up 106% in constant currency from GBP31 million in 2020 to GBP61 million in 2021. Both net fees and operating profit were also comfortably ahead of 2019 levels, which had been a record year in SThree's history. We took share from competitors in several key markets and our performance compares well to our UK-listed peer group.

Progress in pursuing our strategy

Governance

One of my priorities as Chair is to move the Group towards FTSE 250 standards of governance and last year, we made good progress towards this goal with many new initiatives including the Board's focus on climate-related disclosures and governance framework to oversee a robust climate change management strategy.

Our positioning as leaders in STEM and flexible working

We honed our value proposition through the year. The value we deliver for clients is our deep understanding of the STEM skills they need and the ability to supply candidates with those skills. That same deep understanding allows us to build strong relationships with candidates so that we can find the right roles for them and help guide their careers.

In addition to being a leader in STEM, we want to be known as a leader in flexible working. While we remain a full-service business for our clients with around 25% of our net fees from the placement of permanent candidates, largely in leadership roles, the biggest part of our business is now helping our clients' teams with highly skilled, flexible contract workers.

That ratio of 75:25 contract to permanent hasn't changed materially during the year but there has been a continued shift within the contract group. Our Employed Contractor Model ('ECM'), where contractors are directly employed by SThree rather than the client, is proving an increasingly compelling proposition alongside freelancing. At the beginning of the year the mix was 46% independent contractors and 30% ECM. Now it is 43% independent contractors and 32% ECM.

ESG and DE&I are central to our business model

ESG and delivering on our purpose is a core part of our business. Every economy in which we operate will need to build back better and greener by investing in infrastructure. The COP26 UN climate change conference marked a step forward in global efforts to address climate change, including a material increase in ambitions to reduce emissions across the world.

Within environment, many of our clients are either in the renewable energy sector or navigating the low carbon transition. Social policy is essential to our operation as people are at the heart of our performance. We need our culture to be diverse, equitable and inclusive in order to attract and retain capable talent for our own business but also to source the candidates our clients need. As for governance, clients need assurances we have the legal resources and governance structures to deliver employee contracts that are fully compliant.

In April 2021 we published our first Impact Report, setting out ESG progress, metrics and targets. We are an early adopter of the robust Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD') reporting standard, and you will find our first performance data in the Responsible business section of the Annual Report. Also in April 2021, we were delighted to be recognised as a climate leader by the Financial Times, joining the top 300 companies on their European Climate Leaders list. We were placed number 69 and are the only staffing sector company to achieve that distinction.

Our DE&I policies are critical to attract and retain talent and help people perform at the top of their game. In November 2021, SThree was awarded Company of the Year at the 2021 European Diversity Awards joining the ranks of best practitioners such as Lego, HSBC and Vivendi. Again, we were the only staffing sector company to be recognised.

We measured our current make-up and set challenging targets for gender, aspiring to increase gender representation at leadership levels to 50/50 by 2024. Our NED representation at the Board level is 50/50, in our Senior Leadership Team it is 40/60 and women currently occupy 31% of leadership roles more widely within the Group.

Platform and people development

We took great strides this year in improving our team members' development. We launched a new learning and development platform that is accessible to all from anywhere. New leadership training programmes were also put in place which achieved 92% participation. We gave bias training to our recruiters so they could reduce its influence in staffing decisions. We have exceeded the target percentage of the Group adjusted operating profit spend on our people development set out in our Capital Markets Day plan, achieving 5.5% in 2021 versus the target of 5.0%.

It is critical for us to be hiring the right people in the right places as we increase our headcount. We therefore reviewed our talent acquisition and succession planning processes, refining them before training our recruiters in best practice.

Having culture and values endorsed by our entire business, including every member of the senior management team, is also critically important. Extended parental leave, family leave, support for mental well-being and extended paid volunteering hours for everyone are just a few examples of this year's initiatives to develop an inclusive culture around our people.

All these investments in our culture help us better fulfil our purpose: bringing skilled people together to build a better future.

Markets and operating where STEM demand is strongest

We made a deliberate shift through the pandemic to adjust our portfolio and focus on the five core markets: US, UK, Netherlands, Germany and Japan. Together, these represent over 75% of the world STEM market and over 86% of our net fees. Our strategy is to aim for leadership in those markets by achieving scale and using that scale to add value to our offer.

Segment recovery in core markets

The standout segmental performance during the pandemic was in life sciences in the US, where demand was particularly strong. This was not just a result of Covid-19 programmes as other areas, such as medical devices, also contributed. There was strong adoption of technology, especially amongst some of the more traditional retailers who realised that, with consumers at home, they needed to improve their online business models. Infrastructure investment in Germany was strong and engineering project growth in the Netherlands supported strong demand for technology candidates.

Technology really helped drive a renaissance in the UK business as well, with public sector investment and other industries such as education and healthcare, which had been tech laggards, now rapidly adopting technology. Companies needed new channels to engage with their customers and drive more resilience in their supply chain. They also needed artificial intelligence experts and data analytics to understand their business and customers better.

Both trends drove demand for programmers. Engineers were needed to increase automation as did the energy and other sectors to support their decarbonisation journeys. After elective surgeries and treatment were artificially depressed during lockdowns, backlogs finally began to be addressed, which required health technology and engineering experts. Although certain niche skills that were out of favour, generally the story was one of strong recovery in demand.

Our approach to the pandemic

Our own response to the pandemic was to establish a framework approach, developing tactics for the three phases of the pandemic. First, there was the 'emergency response' phase, which we referred to in last year's annual report. Our approach here was to revise the way we supported our clients and our candidates, whilst still maintaining capacity for when demand began to return. We shifted to having all our people working from home and provided them with the IT equipment, training and personal support they needed.

The next phase, which we are thankfully emerging from in many of our markets, is the 'ongoing management of a rolling crisis' phase. Until it is fully resolved, we won't get the cross-sector recovery required to say with confidence that we have reached the final phase, 'a new normal'. Throughout the year, we were still in the ongoing management phase and there was always going to be a level of volatility. As all the evidence suggested our strategy remained sound, the questions we focussed on throughout the year were, 'how do we operate in this period?' and, 'how do we implement the strategy given the uncertain background?'.

Inevitably, some of the investment priorities we had a year ago changed. We formally changed to a global hybrid working policy for all staff that allows us to flex to uncertain times. It has been well received by our people. Remote working was putting heavier demands on our IT systems, so we further invested in our IT infrastructure. As cyber security is an ongoing issue, we invested in better-quality systems to protect our candidates' and clients' data. In the final quarter of the year, we hired Nick Folkes, a highly skilled technology and transformation leader as our Chief Technology and Information Officer.

Management appointments

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ SThree: Final Results -3-

In July we welcomed Andrew Beach as our new Chief Financial Officer and said goodbye to Alex Smith, who had served as CFO for 12 years. I'd like to thank Alex again for his achievements in that time. At the close of the financial year, the Board announced that Mark Dorman would be stepping down from the Board and as CEO of the Group on 31 December 2021. Timo Lehne, who was serving as the Senior Managing Director of SThree's largest and most successful region, DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), was appointed Interim CEO and joined the Board as Executive Director from 1 January 2022. Mark will continue to assist the Group in facilitating a smooth handover and transition until 1 April 2022. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mark for his vision, drive and unique service to the Group over the past three years.

A strong team effort

I must sincerely thank all of SThree's employees for their exceptional productivity and adaptability throughout 2021, in what have been extremely difficult circumstances. My colleagues on the Board who navigated a situation that was without precedent, also deserve thanks. They provided excellent stewardship of the Company over the year. I would also like to thank our external stakeholders for their support. Candidates trusted us for advice and to guide their career development choices. Clients turned to us to meet their STEM talent requirements as they adapted to new challenges. Investors also showed confidence in us, having the full understanding of our strategy as well as our great operational and financial performance of the Group in 2021.

Outlook

Our year started with strong forward momentum. We will continue to build sustainable growth and will resume our plans for internal investment during the year, particularly in the infrastructure that will allow us to expertly harness data and efficiencies, for example in further enhanced CRM and ERP platforms. We expect to deliver double-digit growth in net fees and profits in 2022, maintaining our operating conversion ratio at similar levels to 2021 to allow for the impact from investment of between 1% and 2% of net fees to further strengthen our operational and sales platforms. We anticipate payback on the investment, delivering an acceleration of margins from 2023.

I believe we have good reason to be confident: we are in the right markets, we are focused on the right sectors, and we have a team that is flexible and resilient enough to seize the opportunities ahead of us.

Group OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Overview

The Group delivered a very strong performance for the year, driven by the benefits of our business model and our strategy at the centre of two secular, long-term trends: an increasing demand for STEM skills and an accelerating trend towards flexible working.

Overall, Group net fees were up 19%* YoY, primarily attributable to our strategic focus on our Contract business, which now accounts for 75% of the Group net fees and delivered growth in net fees of 17%* YoY. Our contractor order book increased by nearly 43% YoY reflecting the high demand for skilled contractors across our markets. Permanent net fees were up 24%* YoY.

Adjusted operating profit was GBP60.8 million (2020: GBP31.3 million), up 106%* YoY.

Total Group year-end headcount was up 6% YoY with average headcount down 11% YoY. Over the next year we are focussing our strategy for talent attraction and retention where we continue to drive market share gain. We increased productivity per head 31% YoY in the year, although we do expect this to normalise to some extent going into 2022.

This has been a challenging period for our teams. The quality of our management and increasing expertise in our target markets are driving us forward on our journey to become the number one STEM talent provider in the best global STEM markets. We are committed to ensuring that SThree is well positioned over the long term and are confident we can continue to exploit the accelerating secular trends of STEM and flexible working across global markets and deliver our long-term ambitions.

2024 ambitions

In 2019, looking ahead to 2024 we set ourselves several ambitions to deliver growth and value for our Company and all stakeholders:

-- to grow Group market share by 50%;

-- to reach an operating profit conversion ratio in the range of 21-24%; and

-- to drive a free cash conversion ratio of at least 75%.

We also committed to several targets regarding our people and society that reflect the importance we put on being a people-centric and purpose-driven business. For example, we committed to achieve 50/50 gender representation at all leadership levels by 2023, to maintain our Learning & Development ('L&D') spend at 5% of operating profit, to grow productivity per head over the period by 1% to 2% per annum, to reduce our absolute CO2 emissions by 20% and to double the size of our renewable energy business by 2024.

We have made good progress taking market share in the USA, Germany and the Netherlands in the year. While the free cash flow conversion declined to 40% (2020: 178%) due to increased demand for contractors, our operating profit conversion ratio rapidly accelerated to 17.1% (2020: 10.1%), driven by our productivity and improved hiring conditions.

Within our People and Society goals we have slightly exceeded the target of the Group spend on people development, being 5.5% in 2021 versus the target of 5.0%, to support our people in their efforts and strategic focus in the post-pandemic times.

In 2021, we have also made a significant contribution towards climate action. We have grown our renewables business net fees by 22%* YoY, delivering nearly 46%* growth since 2019 (the baseline year). We have reduced our CO2 emissions by 44% YoY and have carried out a scenario analysis to provide our stakeholders with more transparency and better understanding of our business's exposure to climate-related risks and opportunities, and feed into the Group's first Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Report.

* All growth variances expressed in constant currency.

Group net fees by division, geography and sector

Growth year-on-year (In constant currency) 2021 mix Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent 17% 24% 19% 75% 25% Breakdown of net fees 2021 2020 Geographical split EMEA excluding DACH 36% 38% DACH 36% 34% USA 25% 25% APAC 3% 3% Sector split Technology 47% 45% Life Sciences 24% 23% Engineering 20% 22% Banking & Finance 7% 8% Other sectors 2% 2%

The Group is well diversified both geographically and by sector. Our top five countries now represent 86% of Group net fees, with Germany accounting for 33%, USA 25%, the Netherlands 16%, UK 10% and Japan 2% of Group net fees. More detail is provided in the section that follows.

Our largest sector, Technology was up by 23%* YoY, driven by increased demand for infrastructure and software development roles across all major geographies, followed closely by the Life Sciences sector, which was up by 25%* YoY, driven by USA and Germany with increased demand for laboratory staff and quality assurance roles.

Within our regions, USA and DACH are our two largest Permanent markets, and were up 53%* and 15%* YoY respectively. Our Japan business, which is predominately Permanent, saw net fees grow by 28%* YoY.

Operational review by geography

DACH is the largest region of the Group and represented 36% of Group's net fees in 2021

The DACH region comprises businesses in Austria, Germany and Switzerland, with Germany accounting for 91% of its net fees.

Net fees by division Growth year-on-year (in constant currency) 2021 mix Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent 28% 17% 24% 68% 32%

The year was characterised by excellent market recovery due to strong demand for a flexible workforce, delivering strong net fees up 24%* YoY. Market demand for specialists in the fields of Technology, Life sciences and Engineering increased dramatically, with Technology representing the largest share of the business at 65% followed by Life Sciences at 18% and Engineering at 13%.

A key feature of the year was the growth in ECM revenue, which now accounts for 18% of net fees, up nine percentage points versus 2019. ECM will continue to be strategically important going into 2022 due to the growth in customer demand for this solution, coupled with the higher margins it delivers. Technology, our largest sector in the region, was up 34%*, driven by demand for infrastructure and open-source software development roles, while Life Sciences was up 25%*, with demand for laboratory staff and quality assurance roles continuing to increase. Germany, our largest country in the region, delivered strong net fee growth of 23%*, with the Contract business growing 28%* and Permanent up 15%*. Switzerland and Austria also grew strongly up 28%* and 43%* YoY respectively, both driven by the Technology sector.

Outlook

The prospects for the DACH market are very encouraging. We believe that the shortage of skilled workers, especially in STEM professions, will ensure an increasing demand for the talent we provide. As one of the top three STEM providers in the region, we have an excellent platform to continue to grow, addressing market demand and delivering sustainable value for candidates and clients. Our strong investment focus on ECM will also allow us to meet increased market demand for flexible workers and strengthen our drive to be the leader in these markets.

* In constant currency

EMEA excluding DACH, representing 36% of Group net fees

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ SThree: Final Results -4-

EMEA excluding DACH is the joint largest region of the Group and comprises businesses in Belgium, Dubai. France, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK.

Net fees by division Growth year-on-year (in constant currency) 2021 mix Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent 10% 6% 9% 87% 13%

Overall, the market position of the EMEA excluding DACH segment is strong. The segment saw net fees grow by 9%* YoY, as a result of a significant recovery in trading in the second half of 2021. There has been a growing demand for STEM talent within all the geographies and markets that it serves, particularly within the Technology and Life Sciences sectors.

Strong demand for Technology skills in both the private and public sectors was mainly attributable to accelerating investments in technology transformation by our clients. Within Life Sciences demand across pharmaceuticals, as well as medical devices, provided an 18%* growth versus 2020 and 14%* growth versus 2019.

The Netherlands, our largest country in the region, finished the year strongly with net fees up 19%*, due to solid performances in Technology, up 15%*, which was driven by demand for SAP and ERP specialists, as well as cybersecurity experts. Engineering was up 28%* YoY, mainly due to demand for project management and quality assurance skills, as well as health, safety and environment roles. Net fees in the UK were up 8%* YoY reflecting strong sequential quarter-on-quarter improvement throughout the year. This was driven by Technology, up 11%*, as demand increased for skills such as business analysts, project managers and product owners. We also saw net fee growth of 12%* in Ireland, driven by Life Sciences, and 14%* in Dubai, driven by Banking & Finance.

Outlook

We have set strong foundations in 2021 to continue our growth, despite the pandemic and we aim to continue our momentum into 2022. STEM talent is critical across our core sectors in the region and is in short supply. Whilst competition is fierce and STEM talent is hotly contested, we expect demand for talent to accelerate across core STEM verticals and geographies and underpins our growth prospects across the region.

* In constant currency

USA, representing 25% of Group net fees

The USA is the world's largest specialist STEM staffing market and our third-largest region. It remains a key area of focus for the Group, and we will continue to invest strategically in the region as we align our resources with the best long-term opportunities.

Net fees by division Growth year-on-year (in constant currency) 2021 mix Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent 16% 53% 24% 75% 25%

The USA delivered an excellent performance in 2021 with net fees up 24%* YoY. There was good growth in Contract of 16%* driven by Technology, and a very strong performance in Permanent, up 53%*. The ever-increasing demand for technology and for e-commerce, as well being a partner for Salesforce, drove the growth of the segment's client base within the sector, with growth of 35%*. 2021 saw a significant increase in the demand for clinical research and quality assurance personnel, driving the 25%* growth in the Life Sciences sector. With the surge in medicines and devices that have approvals to enter the manufacturing phase, we expect this trend to continue through 2022. Engineering was up 11%*, driven by an increase in roles in renewables sectors such as wind and solar farms as well as battery storage. Power infrastructure and gas distribution saw record levels of investment in 2021 to minimise environmental impacts as well as maximise safety and efficiency. This gave us a strong pipeline of demand, which is expected to continue into 2022.

Outlook

The focus in 2022 will be to capture market share through continued growth within our target vertical markets of Technology, Engineering and Life Sciences. We expect to deliver growth in productivity through efficiencies achieved in key customer accounts and client and candidate acquisitions, as well as through sales and marketing initiatives and continued investment in L&D programmes that drive retention and career development and enable hybrid working.

* In constant currency

Asia Pacific, representing 3% of Group net fees

Our APAC business principally includes Japan and Singapore.

Net fees by division Growth year-on-year (in constant currency) 2021 mix Contract Permanent Total Contract Permanent 19% 37% 34% 17% 83%

2021 was an encouraging year for the region with net fees returning to growth following the impact of Covid-19 in 2020.

Total net fees for the region were up 34%* YoY, with a 64%* increase in Q4 YoY. Our two largest sectors showed strong growth with Technology up 29%* and Life Sciences up 63%*.

An excellent performance in Japan saw net fee growth of 27%* which was driven by Technology sector, up 29%* YoY, and Life Sciences sector, up 48%* YoY. Singapore net fees were up 54%* driven by Banking & Finance, up 33%* YoY, and Life Sciences, up 80%* YoY.

Outlook

We will continue to invest in our business in the region as we look to position ourselves to take advantage of market opportunities. We will strengthen our position in STEM with a clear focus on Technology and Life Sciences, in line with our strategy.

* In constant currency

chief financial officer's REVIEW

The Group delivered a very strong performance in 2021, with both net fees and operating profit not only up strongly versus 2020 but also surpassing the record 2019 levels. The Group saw an encouraging performance in the first half, which was followed by a further strengthening in the second half across all sectors and regions. Our strong balance sheet and immediately accessible liquidity of GBP112.5 million positions us well for the future.

Income statement

Revenue for the year was up 14%(1) to GBP1.3 billion (2020: GBP1.2 billion) while net fees increased by 19% to GBP355.7 million (2020: GBP308.6 million). The weakening of our two main trading currencies, US Dollar and Euro, against Sterling during the year, reduced total net fees by GBP11.3 million.

The Group's performance in 2020 was impacted by the Covid-19 health crisis but during the current year demand for staffing regained momentum and excellent progress was made with the Group surpassing 2019 levels. The increase was led by strong growth in net fees in our three largest countries: Germany up 23% YoY, USA up 24% and Netherlands up 19% which was driven by growth in the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. The contractor order book was up by 43% at the end of the year, reflecting the ongoing high demand for skilled contractors across our markets and underpinning our positive outlook. Permanent net fee income was up 24% which was largely driven by DACH and USA, our two largest Permanent regions which were up 17% and 53% respectively.

At the end of the year, Contract represented 75% of the Group net fees in the year (2020: 76%). Overall, the Group Contract margin(2) increased marginally to 21.5% (2020: 20.7%).

Operating expenses saw an increase of 6% YoY on a reported basis. The increase was mainly attributable to personnel costs as a result of higher average salaries, bonuses, commissions, share-based payment charges and temporary personnel costs across the organisation. Technology costs also increased mainly to drive innovation and reduce operational risk, by moving towards improved systems in support of the SThree strategy.

The Group's financial results were impacted by the following two items of other income which are unusual because of their nature and incidence:

-- The Group took advantage of the job retention scheme launched by the national governments of France andSingapore, whereby it was reimbursed for a portion of salaries of furloughed personnel. A benefit of GBP0.3 million(2020: GBP1.2 million from the national governments in a number of our smaller markets) was recognised and presentedas a deduction in reporting the related staff expense.

-- The Group also recognised a net exceptional income of GBP0.2 million (2020: GBP0.5 million) in relation to alegacy restructuring programme partially funded by a grant receivable from Scottish Enterprise. The Group wasentitled to the grant and remained fully compliant with the terms of the grant until the end of 2021.

The adjusted operating profit was GBP60.8 million (2020: GBP31.3 million), up 106% YoY in constant currency. The reported operating profit of GBP61.0 million (2020: GBP31.8 million) included a small exceptional income of GBP0.2 million as described above.

The Group operating profit conversion ratio increased to 17.1% (2020: 10.1%) which reflects the recovery in the Group trading activity as the impact of the pandemic eased, partially offset by higher personnel costs and technology spend. The conversion ratio was also favourably affected by elevated contractor working hours that improved productivity.

The discontinued Australian operations have been excluded from the results presented above for both the current and prior year. In 2021, these discontinued operations incurred a loss of GBP0.3 million (2020: operating loss GBP1.8 million) mainly reflecting a true-up of exit costs/redundancy costs of gradually reduced staff following the business closure and the reclassification of accumulated foreign exchange differences from the Group currency reserve to the Group income statement.

Net finance costs

Net finance costs, which predominantly related to lease interest, decreased to GBP0.8 million (2020: GBP1.2 million). The higher cost in the previous year was a result of the drawdown of the RCF in the course of 2020 to ensure strong liquidity in the face of the global health crisis. The RCF was subsequently repaid and remains available for future drawdowns.

Foreign exchange exposure

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ SThree: Final Results -5-

In 2021, the net currency movements versus Sterling provided a significant net headwind to the reported performance of the Group, reducing net fees by GBP11.3 million and operating profit by GBP3.6 million. This was mainly attributable to Sterling strengthening against the Euro and the US Dollar, the two main trading currencies of the Group.

Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates remain a material sensitivity to the Group's reported results. By way of illustration, each 1% movement in annual exchange rates of the Euro and US Dollar against Sterling impacts the Group's net fees by GBP2.1 million and GBP0.9 million respectively per annum, and operating profit by GBP0.7 million and GBP0.3 million respectively per annum. Our foreign exchange risk management strategy involves using certain derivative financial instruments to minimise the transactional exposure arising from currency fluctuations.

Income tax

The tax charge for the year on the Group's profit before tax was GBP17.9 million (2020: GBP11.7 million), representing a full year effective tax rate ('ETR') on continuing operations of 30%. In the prior year, the reported ETR on continuing operations was 39%, significantly above the current year due to higher losses in certain jurisdictions not recognised for deferred tax purposes.

The Group's ETR primarily varies depending on the mix of taxable profits by territory, non-deductibility of the accounting charge for LTIPs and other one-off tax items.

Overall, the reported profit before tax from continuing operations was GBP60.2 million (2020: GBP30.6 million), up 109% YoY in constant currency and up 97% on a reported basis.

The reported profit after tax from continuing operations was GBP42.3 million (2020: GBP18.8 million), up 139% YoY in constant currency and up 125% on a reported basis.

Earnings per share ('EPS')

The reported EPS was 31.9 pence (2020: 14.2 pence) on continuing operations, up 138% YoY in constant currency and up 125% YoY in reported currency. The YoY growth reflects higher operating profit given the significant improvement in trading performance post the pandemic, and a decrease in the Group's ETR. This was partially offset by an increase of 0.2 million in the weighted average number of shares. Exceptional items had an immaterial impact on the reported EPS (further information is provided in note 6 to the Group Consolidated Financial Statements).

The reported diluted EPS was 30.9 pence (2020: 13.8 pence) on continuing operations. Share dilution mainly results from various share options in place and expected future settlement of certain tracker shares. The dilutive effect on EPS from tracker shares will vary in future periods depending on the profitability of the underlying tracker businesses and the settlement of vested arrangements.

Dividends

The Board aims to maintain a sustainable dividend, within the range of 2.5x and 3.0x earnings cover(2).

The Board has proposed to pay a final dividend at 8.0 pence (2020: 5.0 pence) per share. Taken together with the interim dividend of 3.0 pence (2020: nil pence) per share, this gives a total dividend for the year of 11.0 pence (2020: 5.0 pence) per share.

The final dividend, which amounts to approximately GBP10.7 million, will be subject to shareholder approval at the 2022 Annual General Meeting. It will be paid on 10 June 2022 to shareholders on the register on 6 May 2022.

Balance sheet

Total Group net assets increased to GBP158.2 million (2020: GBP128.5 million), driven by the excess of net profit over the dividend payments, partially offset by unfavourable foreign currency movements and share buy-backs. Net working capital, including contract assets, increased by GBP22.4 million on the prior year, driven mainly by the accelerated growth in revenue, due to continued growth of the contractor order book increasing our working capital, partially offset by our continued focus on credit risk management and normalisation in client payment times post the pandemic. Our days sales outstanding remained stable YoY at 44 days (2020: 44 days), following significant improvement last year.

Our business model remains highly cash generative, and we have no undue concentration of repayment obligations in respect of trade payables or borrowings.

Investment in subsidiaries

During the year, the Group's businesses delivered a very strong financial performance, ahead of market and management's expectations. With candidate and client confidence improving across most of our global footprint, significant growth rates were reported in contractor order books among most of the Group's businesses to levels not seen since the peak of 2019.

Accordingly, no significant indicators of impairment were identified when reviewing recoverable amounts of the Company's investment portfolio. For comparison, in the prior year the Company recognised an impairment loss of GBP12.9 million mainly in respect of the UK operations which were affected by heightened uncertainty and reduced economic activity caused by the pandemic.

Tracker shares

The Group settled certain vested tracker shares during the year for a total consideration of GBP4.6 million which was determined using a formula set out in the Articles of Association underpinning the tracker share businesses. The consideration was settled in SThree plc shares; 200,372 new shares were issued and 672,157 of shares held by the EBT were utilised. The arrangement is deemed to be an equity-settled share-based payment arrangement under IFRS 2 Share-based payments. There was no charge to the income statement as initially the tracker shareholders subscribed to the tracker shares at their fair value.

In 2021 the Directors decided to close the tracker share scheme for any new entrants/investments. All current tracker share businesses remaining in existence will continue to be reviewed for settlement based on the pre-agreed criteria each year, until the full closure of the scheme in the next few years. We expect all future tracker share settlements to be between GBP2.0 million to GBP10.0 million per annum. These settlements may either dilute the earnings of SThree plc's existing ordinary shareholders if funded by a new issue of shares or result in a cash outflow if funded via treasury shares or shares held in the EBT.

Liquidity management

In 2021, cash generated from operations was GBP54.5 million (2020: GBP76.9 million). It represented the improved adjusted EBITDA (2) offset by the continued growth of the contractor order book increasing our working capital and having fully repaid GBP2.3 million in VAT deferrals from the prior year.

Income tax paid increased to GBP16.7 million (2020: GBP10.5 million) reflecting the improved underlying trading performance across our markets and sectors.

Capital expenditure decreased to GBP2.6 million (2020: GBP5.3 million), the majority of which related to IT equipment and digitisation of our internal processes, with emphasis on greater automation and tools to improve efficiency, speed and effectiveness.

The Group paid GBP13.1 million in rent (principal and interest portion) (2020: GBP13.6 million). Net interest cost (excluding interest on lease payments) was GBP0.2 million (2020: GBP0.4 million) in the year. The Group spent GBP5.2 million (2020: GBP2.0 million) for the purchase of its own shares to satisfy vesting employee share incentive schemes. Cash inflows of GBP0.2 million (2020: GBP0.9 million) were generated from the Save As You Earn employee scheme.

Dividend payments were GBP6.6 million (2020: GBP6.7 million, being the interim dividend paid in December 2019) and there was a small cash outflow of GBP0.1 million (2020: GBPnil) representing distributions to tracker shareholders.

Foreign exchange had a significant negative impact of GBP2.6 million (2020: GBP0.3 million).

Overall, the underlying cash performance in 2021 was solid with 40% conversion of operating profit into operating cash flow (2) (2020: 175%), primarily reflecting very strong trading performance across the Group offset by increased working capital. We started the year with net cash of GBP49.9 million and closed the year with net cash of GBP57.5 million.

Capital allocation and accessible funding

SThree remains disciplined in its approach to allocating capital, with the core objective at all times being to maximise shareholder value:

-- Balance sheet - our intention is to maintain a strong balance sheet at all times.

-- Organic growth - our top priority is to invest in the organic growth of the business. We will activelyinvest in delivering scalable growth in net fees and margins - focusing on our people, systems and processes toimprove operational efficiencies as well as developing new business opportunities.

-- Acquisitions - we will seek to accelerate our growth by acquiring businesses that complement our strategyas well as offer value-enhancing financial profiles.

-- Dividends - we aim to pay a dividend which is sustainable through the cycle, and which will be driven bylong-term earnings growth.

-- Surplus cash - whilst unlikely in the foreseeable future, we will consider returning excess capital toshareholders by way of special dividends and/or share repurchases in the event of there not being suitable organicor inorganic opportunities.

The Group's capital allocation priorities are financed mainly by retained earnings, cash generated from operations, a GBP50.0 million Revolving Credit Facility ('RCF') which is committed to 2023, and a GBP5.0 million overdraft. The Group also maintains a GBP20.0 million accordion facility as well as a substantial working capital position reflecting net cash due to SThree for placements already undertaken.

On 30 November 2021, the Group had total accessible liquidity of GBP112.5 million. This was made up of GBP57.5 million net cash, GBP50.0 million in RCF and GBP5.0 million overdraft (both undrawn at the year-end). The increased net cash balance, achieved despite the growth in Contract placements made, reflects the Group's strong focus on cash management.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)