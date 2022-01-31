DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to trading 31-Jan-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ADMISSION TO TRADING The following security will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 31/01/2022. Name of Issuer: SuperSeed Capital Limited Security: Ordinary Shares ISIN: GG00BL594H32 Symbol: WWW The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1274329 31-Jan-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274329&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)