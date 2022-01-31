

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK food producer Cranswick plc (CWK.L) announced Monday that it has acquired dry pet food producer Grove Pet Foods Limited. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Grove Pet Foods is a producer of dry dog food for several brands under private label relationships. Its own brands include Vitalin (natural) and Alpha Feeds (working dog). The business operates predominantly from a purpose-built freehold facility in Lincolnshire and employs a total workforce of approximately 100.



John Walgate, Managing Director, will remain with and continue to lead the business.



Adam Couch, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'This acquisition represents a platform for future growth in the attractive UK pet food market and diversification into this complementary category for Cranswick. The existing facility has capacity and a footprint for further expansion.... The combined business will benefit from vertical integration opportunities within the group and particularly our fresh poultry and pork businesses.'







