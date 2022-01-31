BH Macro Limited - Investor Statement - December 2021

The closing share price* of each share class of BHM is summarised as follows:

Share Class 31 December 2021 30 September 2021 USD Shares (US$) 40.10 37.10 GBP Shares (£) 37.40 35.50

Source: Bloomberg

The NAV per share* of each share class of BHM is summarised as follows:

Share Class 31 December 2021 30 September 2021 USD Shares (US$) 35.71 35.49 GBP Shares (£) 34.30 34.05

* NAV performance is provided for information purposes only. Shares in BHM do not necessarily trade at a price equal to the prevailing NAV per Share.

Source: BHM's Net Asset Value per Share data is provided by BHM's Administrator, Northern Trust, and is based on the Fund's (as defined below) Net Asset Value data provided by the Administrator of the Fund, International Fund Services (Ireland) Limited. BHM's Net Asset Value data in this report is unaudited and net of all investment management fees and all other fees and expenses payable by BHM. In addition, the Fund is subject to an operational services fee.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS

Further details of monthly performance information and the outlook of Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited (the "Fund") and BHM can be obtained from BHM's Shareholder Reports, copies of which can be found on BHM's website: www.bhmacro.com

