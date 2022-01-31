

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - STHREE plc (STHR.L) said the Group has delivered a very strong performance in 2021, with both net fees and operating profit not only up strongly from 2020 but also surpassing the record 2019 levels. Adjusted operating profit was 60.8 million, up 106% from prior year, in constant currency.



Fiscal year pretax profit increased to 60.16 million pounds from 30.59 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 30.9 pence compared to 13.8 pence. Before exceptional items, earnings per share from continuing operations was 30.8 pence compared to 13.5 pence.



For the year ended 30 November 2021, revenue was up 14% to 1.3 billion pounds from 1.2 billion pounds, prior year. Net fees increased by 19% to 355.7 million pounds.



'Momentum is strong and demand for the talent we provide is expanding, driving anticipated double-digit growth in fiscal 2022,' Timo Lehne, Interim CEO, said.



The Board has proposed to pay a final dividend at 8.0 pence per share. Taken together with the interim dividend of 3.0 pence per share, this gives a total dividend for the year of 11.0 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 10 June 2022 to shareholders on the register on 6 May 2022.







