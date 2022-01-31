The New South Wales Government is forging ahead with plans to bring 12 GW of renewable energy and 2 GW of storage online by 2030 with the formal declaration of Australia's second coordinated renewable energy zone in as many months.From pv magazine Australia Australia's largest planned Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) is to be built in the New South Wales (NSW) northeast with the state government announcing the New England REZ, which will deliver at least 8 GW of new network capacity, has been formally declared. The declaration of the New England REZ is the first step in formalising the coordinated ...

