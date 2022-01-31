First North Denmark: SPENN Technology A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in SPENN Technology A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 1 February 2022. The new shares are issued due to a directed issue. Name: SPENN Technology ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060827269 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: SPENN ----------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 2,390,880,849 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Change: 10,498,582 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 2,401,379,431 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 2.16 ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ----------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 145941 ----------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S, v/Gert Mortensen, tel. +45 33 45 10 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1039393