Montag, 31.01.2022
Turnaround jetzt? Aktuell: TAAT Global startet Monsterprogramm!
WKN: ETF127 ISIN: LU0635178014 Ticker-Symbol: E127 
Tradegate
31.01.22
11:28 Uhr
47,736 Euro
+0,482
+1,02 %
31.01.2022 | 09:58
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jan-2022 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD

DEALING DATE: 28-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.8365

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11117006

CODE: LEML LN

ISIN: FR0010435297

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010435297 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LEML LN 
Sequence No.:  139716 
EQS News ID:  1274442 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274442&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2022 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
