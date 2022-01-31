Leading UK pregnancy resource Emma's Diary is included in Lifecycle Marketing's portfolio of parenting brands

Everyday Health Group Pregnancy Parenting (EHG P&P), a division of the Everyday Health Group, announced today that it has acquired Buckinghamshire-based Lifecycle Marketing Ltd. As part of the acquisition, pregnancy and parenting brandEmma's Diary will join EHG P&P's global network of digital platforms and online communities, expanding the company's worldwide presence and enhancing its leading market position.

Founded in 1991, Emma's Diary provides pregnant women and new parents with information and support from pregnancy to birth and beyond. A market-leading channel in the UK mother and baby sector, its multi-channel digital resources, including a top-rated parenting app, reach over 90% of the pregnancy audience in the UK.

"I am thrilled to kick off the new year by welcoming the Lifecycle Marketing brands to our parenting portfolio," said Heidi Cho, EVP and General Manager of Everyday Health Group Pregnancy Parenting. "The Lifecycle management team shares our commitment to providing parents with best-in-class pregnancy and parenting information and has built one of the UK's most trusted brands in the category. With Emma's Diary on board, we are well poised to further enhance our positive impact on families around the globe."

Home to BabyCentre and What to Expect, EHG P&P is ranked the UK's #1 Family Parenting platform by Comscore and is trusted by millions of families worldwide with global properties in seven languages across six continents. The acquisition of Emma's Diary marks an expansion of EHG P&P's portfolio of iconic pregnancy and parenting brands.

"We are delighted to become part of the Everyday Health Group's Pregnancy Parenting family. At Lifecycle Marketing our vision has always been focused on delivering support and reassurance to new parents through our extensive content and vast social communities, whilst delivering market-leading campaigns for our brand partners. EHG P&P has recognised these synergies and together we look forward to evolving and growing our multi-channel programme for the benefit of both parents and our partners," says Nick Watts, Managing Director of Lifecycle Marketing.

The acquisition of Lifecycle Marketing will also add consumer brands Families and Health Professional Academy, an educational resource for healthcare professionals specializing in pregnancy, pediatric and family health, to the EHG P&P portfolio.

About Everyday Health Group Pregnancy Parenting

Everyday Health Group Pregnancy Parenting (EHG P&P), a division of Everyday Health Group, is home to BabyCentre and What to Expect, the world's most iconic and trusted pregnancy and parenting brands. Guided by a medical advisory board and pregnancy and parenting health experts, EHG P&P delivers award-winning content to support and empower parents at every stage of pregnancy and child development. Our global websites, mobile apps, online communities, and social platforms reach millions of families around the world, including 91% of first-time expecting mums and more than 85% of all expecting parents in the U.S., to create a world of healthy pregnancies, thriving children, and confident parents.

About Everyday Health Group

The Everyday Health Group is a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an engaged audience of over 74 million health consumers and over 890,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. Our mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information, data, and analytics. We empower healthcare providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through Everyday Health Group's world-class brands.

The Everyday Health Group is a division of Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD).

About Lifecycle Marketing

Lifecycle Marketing is home to Emma's Diary and Families; the UK's most trusted parenting resource, which connects with over 90% of the UK's pregnancy audience through its multi-channel digital and offline programmes. Their focus is to provide credible information, inspiration and support to its parenting community, whilst delivering market leading results for its brand partners. Due to their close partnerships with health professionals as a key distribution channel for their content they launched the Health Professional Academy that supports health professionals by providing free educational resources.

