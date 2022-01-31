- (PLX AI) - SSAB shares rose 2.4% after analysts at DNB said the company's green transformation plans were positive despite the huge price tag.
- • SSAB aims to eliminate its CO2 emissions by 2030
- • Strategic investments in the new strip production system are expected to total approximately SEK 45 billion during 2022-2030
- • At the same time, this will eliminate the need to invest in existing systems with blast furnaces, steel plants and rolling mills
- • Assuming that free CO2 emissions are likely to come to an end beyond 2030 and that CO2 emission rights will be priced at EUR90/t, becoming fossil-fuel free could save SSAB as much as SEK 7 billion per year, DNB said, lifting its price target to SEK 90 from SEK 75 and reiterating a buy recommendation on the company
- • SSAB still looks set for super-cycle earnings, solid cash flow and good shareholder returns, Danske Bank said, keeping a buy recommendation
- • SSAB sent a strong message that supports our view of higher normalized profitability and a more healthy steel market, which is key for a re-rating, as management is confident of strong cash flow generation despite the announced SEK 45 billion program, Danske said
- • Bank of America also lifted its price target on SSAB, to SEK 55 from SEK 48, but kept its underperform rating because of the green transition price tag
