

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts increased in December and consumer confidence weakened in January, data showed on Monday.



Housing starts rose 4.2 percent yearly in December, following a 3.7 percent increase in November, from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism revealed.



Economists had forecast an annual growth of 7.8 percent.



Annualized housing starts fell to seasonally adjusted 838,000 in December from 851,000 in the previous month.



Data also showed that construction orders received by big 50 contractors grew 27.3 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.0 percent decrease in August.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index decreased to 36.7 in January from 39.1 in December, the Cabinet Office revealed.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting overall livelihood fell to 36.8 in January and income growth decreased to 38.9.



Households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods declined 34.3 and the index for employment weakened to 36.7.



The latest survey was conducted on January 15 covering 8,400 households.







