

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit widened in December from last year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The trade deficit widened to $6.792 billion in December from $4.55 billion in the same period last year. In November, the trade deficit was $5.4 billion.



Exports rose 24.9 percent annually in December and imports increased 29.9 percent.



Excluding energy and non-monetary gold, exports gained 22.2 percent and imports grew 23.2 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports rose 3.8 percent monthly in December and imports gained 3.6 percent.



On an annual basis, calendar adjusted exports surged 25.3 percent in December and imports rose 30.1 percent.



For the January to December period, trade deficit decreased to $46.13 billion from $49.879 billion in the same period last year. Exports and imports increased by 32.8 percent and 23.6 percent, respectively.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de