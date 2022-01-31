Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2022) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company"), a leading technology company leveraging artificial intelligence and data science to transform the mineral discovery process, is pleased to announce it has been engaged by Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV: WEX) ("Western Exploration") to apply its proprietary machine learning and geoscience expertise at the Aura Project, located in Northern Elko County, Nevada.

Western Exploration is the 100% owner of the ~6,000 hectare Aura Project located 32km north of the Jerritt Canyon mine in Nevada. The Aura project consists of 3 separate deposits including: Doby George, Gravel Creek and Wood Gulch.

GoldSpot has been engaged by Western Exploration to utilize all historic drill data to further refine the Aura model and to establish and assist in defining additional exploration targets. Western Exploration is committed to applying all available exploration tools and techniques to assist the exploration team in testing the full extent of exploration opportunities on the Aura Project.

Western Exploration's CEO, Darcy Marud commented, "Mineral exploration is a challenging endeavour and at Western we look for every advantage to make our exploration efforts successful. GoldSpot has a proven track record of positively impacting exploration efforts for numerous companies and projects and we are grateful for the opportunity to work with them at the Aura project."

"We are excited to see Western's advanced understanding of geology and mineralization controls at Aura. We believe that our leading technology, combined with the work done to date will open up new opportunities for exploration and ultimate resource definition and expansion," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and President of GoldSpot.

The Company has issued an aggregate of 1,240,000 Stock Options effective January 31, 2022 to certain service providers, each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.73 until January 31, 2027. The Stock Options vest 1/3 immediately, 1/3 on the second anniversary date, and 1/3 on the third anniversary date. Of the total, an officer and director was granted 300,000 Stock Options. The Stock Options have been granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Western Exploration

Western Exploration Inc. is Nevada-focused precious metals exploration company, aiming to be a premier gold and silver development company in North America. The company was born out of a 25-year history of advancing exploration projects in Nevada as a private company. Its principal asset is the Aura gold-silver project located in Elko County, Nevada approximately 120 kilometers north of the city of Elko, Nevada.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology company using artificial intelligence to revolutionize the future of global mineral exploration with a full suite of data and knowledge-driven SaaS tools and services. GoldSpot works with industry leaders across all commodity and deposit types to identify new exploration targets, develop cutting-edge technologies and to strategically invest in mineral exploration companies. Our leading team of expert scientists merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that save time, reduce costs and produce far more accurate results than ever before possible.

For further information please contact:

Denis Laviolette

Executive Chairman and President

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

Tel: 647-992-9837

Email: investors@goldspot.ca

