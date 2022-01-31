Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.01.2022 | 12:52
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 31

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Vivien Gould
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMR (Director)
b)Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
b)LEI
213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each



ISIN: GB0032273343
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£7.4830481000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


1000

£7,483.05
e)Date of the transaction
28 January 2022
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
© 2022 PR Newswire
