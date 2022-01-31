

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's economy contracted in the fourth quarter of 2021 as the fourth lockdown dampened tourism, trade and transport, the flash estimate from the WIFO economic institute showed on Monday.



Gross domestic product contracted 2.2 percent sequentially, reversing the 3.8 percent expansion in the third quarter and the 4.2 percent rise in the second quarter. GDP was forecast to climb 2.5 percent.



On the expenditure-side, household spending dropped 1.4 percent due to the health policy restriction, while government spending grew 0.2 percent.



Investment demand remained almost stable. Gross fixed capital formation advanced 0.4 percent.



The slowdown in industry and lower demand for travel dampened the foreign trade in the fourth quarter. Exports and imports declined 1.2 percent each from the previous quarter.



The production-side breakdown of GDP showed that industrial and construction activity lost momentum against a background of supply bottlenecks. Value added in industry fell 1.7 percent and a decline of 1.4 percent was recorded in the construction industry.



Value added in trade, accommodation, food service activities and transport decreased 5.6 percent. In other services, which include personal services, arts, entertainment and recreation, the decline in value added was 5.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP expanded 5.4 percent in the fourth quarter, but down from 5.6 percent in the preceding quarter.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de