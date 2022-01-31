

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $484 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $184 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $4.35 billion from $4.66 billion last year.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



