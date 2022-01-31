Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2022) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite' or the "Company") CEO Scott Burton issued the following statement after the announcement by iGaming Ontario ("iGO"), a subsidiary of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario ("AGCO"), that the province will be launching a new regulated online gaming market on April 4, 2022.

"The launch of an online gaming market in Ontario represents a major milestone for the entire Canadian gaming industry," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "We have been proponents of the legalization of online betting across Canada and we are pleased to see the significant progress made over a short period of time. We will continue to work with the AGCO in completing our application process in order to capitalize on this new exciting opportunity."

FansUnite has formally submitted an application to the AGCO to become a fully registered Gaming Related Supplier - Manufacturer in Ontario. The application is currently under review by the AGCO.

The establishment of the new online gaming market is intended to protect consumers in Ontario and provide them with a wider selection of iGaming products. Gaming operators must register with the AGCO and execute an operating agreement with iGO to be able to offer their games in Ontario as an agent of the province once the market is launched.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one-of-a-kind complete iGaming platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high growth potential in new or developing markets. The Company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

scott@fansunite.com

Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite

darius@fansunite.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward- looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "potential," "should," "may," "will," "plans," "continue" or similar expressions to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to future outlook and anticipated events such as: the launch of online gaming activities in Ontario, the ability of FansUnite to implement their Canadian licensing strategy; FansUnite's ability to fulfill technology needs with its platform; business development plans of FansUnite; the Company's unique portfolio of assets; and discussion of future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of FansUnite to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Non-Offering Prospectus dated March 27, 2020 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and risks related to global pandemics, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens and influence of macroeconomic developments. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. FansUnite disclaims and does not undertake to update or revise any forward- looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112109